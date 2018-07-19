Postman's actions prevent unit blaze in Gatton

RIGHT PLACE, RIGHT TIME: Postman Vaughn Anderson called the fire service to a Gatton unit in the nick of time before any major damage was done.

WHAT started as a normal day delivering mail for Gatton postman Vaughn Anderson ended in a call-out for the fire brigade.

When Mr Anderson approached a block of units on Kilmister Crt, Gatton, the sound of smoke alarms caught his attention and he soon became concerned about the safety of residents.

"I heard the smoke alarms going off so I thought 'I hope they're okay'. I went up to the door and that's when I could smell smoke," he said.

"I started bashing on the door because I was worried someone had passed out from smoke inhalation."

Mr Anderson went to the side of the property where smoke was visibly pouring from the side window.

"I called 000 and then I went and alerted the neighbours and told them the place could be on fire and they might need to get out," he said.

That wasn't the first time Mr Anderson helped someone at work - after hearing cries for help, he called an ambulance for a woman who fell down stairs a couple of years ago.

He downplayed his role in both incidents.

"It was good to help someone but it's just a normal reaction for me," he said.

"You wouldn't just ride away from it, would you?

"I'd like to think someone would do the same for me at my place."

The Gatton postie waited for emergency services to arrive, ensuring they were able to control the fire, which started from a stove.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services area commander Ross Mutzel- burg said Mr Anderson's actions prevented the situation from becoming worse.

"The postman seeing it when he did was excellent because, with no-one home, it could've got a hold and spread beyond the stove," he said.

Mr Mutzelburg commend- ed Mr Anderson and urged others to follow his lead.

"It is absolutely important people report fires even if they think there's not much to it because the quicker we can get there, the quicker we can deal with it and the less fire damage there will be," he said.

"If they see something, they should report it, if it turns out its not important, well we aren't concerned.

"We would rather get there and check it out rather than get there later and find out it was important."

The scare is a reminder for residents to ensure appliances are turned off before leaving home.

"It's common for people to start cooking and go out and forget about it but these things can result in death," Mr Mutzelburg said.

"People need to think about what's still turned on when they go out."

The tenants, who weren't home at the time, said they were unaware anything had happened but were thankful for Mr Anderson's actions.