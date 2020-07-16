Menu
A post-war Parklands house was destroyed by fire on Wednesday night. Photo: Patrick Woods / Sunshine Coast Daily.
Post war home destroyed in late-night blaze

Ashley Carter
16th Jul 2020 7:30 AM
Investigations are continuing after a post war Parklands home was destroyed in a raging fire on Wednesday night.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said five firefighting crews were called to the single-level house on Acacia St about 10pm.

The building was well-involved with flames when emergency services arrived.

It's understood the house was unoccupied and no one required medical treatment.

Beloved pet killed in devastating house fire

Drivers 'lucky' to escape major smash on busy road

Sunshine Coast Criminal Investigation Branch officer-in-charge, Detective Senior Sergeant Daren Edwards, said the owners were in Rockhampton at the time of the blaze.

The QFES spokeswoman said the fire was extinguished about 10.20pm and crews continued to dampen down hot spots.

The scene was left in the hands of police about 12.30am.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said fire investigators would return to the house this morning, as it was too dangerous to determine the cause of the blaze last night.

He said "every fire we attend is treated as suspicious until proven otherwise".

More to come.

