Possible change in the air for container refund scheme

NO MILK TODAY: Rumour has it Containers for Change will be adjusting its guidelines to accommodate wine and milk bottles. PICTURED: Anuha tip shop staff Craig Coulter and Belinda Fraser.

NO MILK TODAY: Rumour has it Containers for Change will be adjusting its guidelines to accommodate wine and milk bottles. PICTURED: Anuha tip shop staff Craig Coulter and Belinda Fraser. Ebony Graveur

LESS than a year in, the Containers for Change refund scheme is set to expand.

Currently, a range of containers from water bottles to soft drink cans are included in the scheme, allowing people to trade in eligible recyclables for 10c a pop at participating refund sites.

While milk and wine bottles have not previously been included, Environment Minister Leeanne Enoch said in a statement there was a possibility things could change and currently other Australian states were looking into expanding to include wine and milk bottles.

"It's still only seven months old but it's obvious from the half a billion containers that have already been returned and the more than 640 jobs that have been created, that Queenslanders are hugely supportive of this recycling initiative,” Ms Enoch said.

"It's great to see people are so enthusiastic about Containers for Change that people are starting to ask how it could be expanded.”

Ms Enoch said South Australia was reviewing its scheme and as states strived to offer uniform schemes to minimise costs and maximise efficiency across the country, it could impact Queensland.

"There is a possibility of future change. The South Australian government is currently conducting a review of its container scheme,” she said.

The Gatton, Laidley, Esk, Fernvale and Kilcoy refund processing sites are managed by third party Anuha.

Anuha general manager Robert Evelyn said the scheme was popular.

"We didn't know what to expect but we're doing a larger volume than we'd anticipated when it started.”