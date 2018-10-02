Positivity, support gets Brooke through cancer battle

NEVER underestimate the power of positivity.

After being diagnosed with leukaemia in June last year, Brooke Kirkwood is currently cancer free and won't require any further treatment for the foreseeable future.

That news is being rejoiced by friends and family and they are wanting to give the 22-year-old a boost after such a long period spent in and out of hospital.

A fundraising event called Gatsby for Brooke will be held next weekend in her honour.

Long-time friend Emily Cook said the 1920s-themed bash was about celebrating the next stage of Brooke's life as she settled back into a normal routine.

Funds raised from the event will go toward speeding up that process.

"At this stage, all we want to do is get her back on her feet and back into regular life,” Ms Cook said.

"Obviously after something like that she's had to spend a lot of her savings. It's a really hard adjustment to make after basically being in hospital for such a long time.”

Brooke's strong network of support had been by her side through every step of the way since the diagnosis.

"It was all very positive thoughts from the get-go and I think a massive part of how she's gotten through it is all that positive thinking and everyone has always been really supportive,” MsCook said.

"She's a really happy, bubbly person all the time.

"She's always that friend that is always there when you need her. You can call her at any time and she will always be there. She's a beautiful person.”

Older sister Tenika Murphy said the family was anxiously awaiting results from post-transplant tests taken last week to determine whether Brooke was still cancer-free, following positive results the last time around.

"We'd like to thank everyone in the community for their support,” MrsMurphy said.

"We're still taking it a day at a time.”

The event will be held at the Lockyer Valley Turf Club in Gatton on October 6.

"It's a celebration all about dressing up and having a good time,” MsCook said.

Tickets can be purchased at the door or beforehand from Ultra Tune Gatton, Birds and Fellas Hair Studio in Laidley or online by visiting Eventbrite and searching for Gatsby For Brooke.

The ticket price of $30 includes entry and food, with a full bar operating on the night.

For more information, visit the event's Facebook page or visit https://www.eventbrite.com.au/e/gatsby-for-brooke-tickets-49326184947