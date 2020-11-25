Positive news for regions as QLD border reopens

GOLD COAST, AUSTRALIA - NewsWire Photos NOVEMBER 2, 2020: Police check cars at the Queensland border with NSW at Stuart Street in Coolangatta one day before the border opens to NSW but not Sydney. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Steve Holland

QUEENSLAND Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has today announced Queensland’s border will open to Victoria on December 1, the same day it is set to open to Greater Sydney in New South Wales.

State Member for Lockyer Jim McDonald has welcomed the move and said it is great news for families who are desperate to see loved ones interstate, but also for the state’s tourism industry and businesses.

Mr McDonald told the Gatton Star in a statement on Wednesday he has always maintained the need for strong border control but said it must come with consistency, common sense and compassion.

Member for Lockyer Jim McDonald. Picture: Dominic Elsome

Mr McDonald was asked whether Queensland should slam shut its borders if another wave of coronavirus cases flare up interstate.

He said, “we need to be consistent and listen to the health advice”.

Mr McDonald said while he has family in New South Wales, he has not planned to visit at this stage when the border opens on December 1.