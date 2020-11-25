Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
GOLD COAST, AUSTRALIA - NewsWire Photos NOVEMBER 2, 2020: Police check cars at the Queensland border with NSW at Stuart Street in Coolangatta one day before the border opens to NSW but not Sydney. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Steve Holland
GOLD COAST, AUSTRALIA - NewsWire Photos NOVEMBER 2, 2020: Police check cars at the Queensland border with NSW at Stuart Street in Coolangatta one day before the border opens to NSW but not Sydney. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Steve Holland
News

Positive news for regions as QLD border reopens

Hugh Suffell
25th Nov 2020 1:03 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

QUEENSLAND Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has today announced Queensland’s border will open to Victoria on December 1, the same day it is set to open to Greater Sydney in New South Wales.

State Member for Lockyer Jim McDonald has welcomed the move and said it is great news for families who are desperate to see loved ones interstate, but also for the state’s tourism industry and businesses.

Mr McDonald told the Gatton Star in a statement on Wednesday he has always maintained the need for strong border control but said it must come with consistency, common sense and compassion.

Member for Lockyer Jim McDonald. Picture: Dominic Elsome
Member for Lockyer Jim McDonald. Picture: Dominic Elsome

Mr McDonald was asked whether Queensland should slam shut its borders if another wave of coronavirus cases flare up interstate.

He said, “we need to be consistent and listen to the health advice”.

Mr McDonald said while he has family in New South Wales, he has not planned to visit at this stage when the border opens on December 1.

covid 19 jim mcdonald lockyer valley news queensland border reopening
Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        West Moreton racks up 100,000 COVID tests during pandemic

        Premium Content West Moreton racks up 100,000 COVID tests during pandemic

        Health COVID testing in the West Moreton has reached a significant milestone, but testing has spiked again with visitors returning from South Australia. DETAILS:

        WANTED: Cops hunt graffiti vandal, calls for dashcam footage

        Premium Content WANTED: Cops hunt graffiti vandal, calls for dashcam footage

        Crime POLICE are calling for dashcam footage in a bid to catch a vandal in the Somerset...

        Lockyer Valley agricultural business set to expand

        Premium Content Lockyer Valley agricultural business set to expand

        News Exciting partnership will boost agriculture across the region

        Teenager broke female cop’s nose while resisting arrest

        Premium Content Teenager broke female cop’s nose while resisting arrest

        News Concreter was ‘out of control’ as police tried to arrest him after street fight