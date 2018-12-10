Positions finalised ahead of Christmas

Cricket: Cricketers in the Lockyer Valley Cricket Association A Grade competition had their last attempt at climbing the ladder before breaking for Christmas on Saturday.

Despite sitting at the top of the ladder, Gatton Fordsdale went down to Forest Hill bowled out for just 117 runs at Cahill Park.

Third place Forest Hill were too good for Gatton's batsman getting 10 men out for just 38.5 overs.

Only three Gatton batsman exceeded more than 20 runs for the home side, with five batsman out for a duck.

It took just 21.3 overs for Forest Hill to catch Gatton's run total, ending the match with 118 runs and only three batsman dismissed.

In Mulgowie, scores were higher with Glenore Grove achieving 214 runs from 37 overs.

The home side dismissed just six batsmen and failed to bowl out Rogan Utz who did damage for Glenore Grove, scoring 82 runs.

Utz was the highest scoring batsman in round 10 in the Lockyer A grade competition.

Mulgowie scored 209 runs and were all out for 40, leaving them at the bottom of the ladder.

In Ropehill, Helidon claimed victory against Southern Lockyer with a total of 150 runs from 37.2.

Southern Lockyer failed to match Helidon in their run chase, achieving just 93 runs in the game.

The weekend, win secured Southern Lockyer fourth spot on the ladder with 29 points - Helidon was just one point behind on 28.

Cricketers will next take the pitch on January 12, when the A grade competition resumes for 2019.