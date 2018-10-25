Menu
Login
Property

Position counts with Moffat beach house

by Erle Levey
25th Oct 2018 9:20 AM

A GREAT opportunity just across the street from cafes and restaurants and about 200 metres from the surf at Moffat Beach.

What looks like a late 1970s, early 80s, high-set home will benefit from a renovation or even rebuild - the position is that good.

Otherwise just refurbish as it is tenanted on a lease until end of January, and has a rental appraisal of $500 to $530 per week.

With north-east aspect, the property is screened by established coastal trees from the street and small local car park.

That is the key to it ... the position.

There is a double garage plus laundry and bedroom on the ground level.

A timber staircase leads to the main level where there are high ceilings and laminate timber covering the hardwood flooring.

A full-length veranda is the perfect spot to relax of a morning or afternoon and catch the sea breeze.

There is a Westinghouse upright stove in the kitchen that looks over the good-sized back yard.

Verandah full length at front, overlooks carpark. Norfolk pines at beach.

While the living area has a raked ceiling with exposed beams the two bedrooms also access the front deck. A study or hobby room completes the picture.

The bathroom may have been updated at some time as it comes with a mix of green tiles - aqua and avocado - as well as white tiling.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

2A RINALDI STREET, MOFFAT BEACH

Bed 3

Bath 1

Car 2

Agent: Andrew Garland at Ray White Caloundra

Contact: 0403 851 777

Features: High-set three-bedroom plus study beach house just metres from the cafes, parks and beach. Secure double garage

Area: 400sq m

Price: Auction in rooms Thursday, November 8, at 11am, Caloundra Events Centre

Inspection: Saturday, Sunday 2-2.30pm

andrew garland auction property beachside renovator lifestyle opportunity moffat opportunity position counts ray white caloundra sunshine coast
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Hive of activity at community shed

    Hive of activity at community shed

    News The Lockyer Valley Community Activity Shed opened its doors on the weekend and invited the community to get involved.

    Dogs asked to donate blood in order to save lives

    Dogs asked to donate blood in order to save lives

    Pets & Animals The hospital are encouraging the community to get involved.

    National rodeo final attracts international stars

    National rodeo final attracts international stars

    News Rodeo queens keen to see Aussie way of competition

    Final week to enter- have your say

    Final week to enter- have your say

    News Have your say about your paper

    Local Partners