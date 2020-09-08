Posh and Becks’ secret coronavirus battle

David and Victoria Beckham secretly battled coronavirus after catching it schmoozing in the United States.

Several relatives and staff members also came down with the killer bug following the launch of Becks' new football club.

Victoria, 46, feared they may be "superspreaders" after flying back to the UK for son Brooklyn's 21st birthday do, with guests including fellow Spice Girl Emma Bunton.

Tests later confirmed the couple's Covid diagnosis.

Last night a friend said: "It was an absolute nightmare scenario.

"David was on duty for his club Inter Miami, and Victoria and the family flew down to support him.

"They attended a couple of swanky networking events as David had promotional duties, and were shaking hands and kissing fans and various club dignitaries.

"They then flew back to London, and were whisked straight to their Cotswolds mansion."

The source said the couple celebrated Brooklyn's 21st before a short trip back to the States, this time to Miami.

When they returned, the source went on, "David started to feel ill and then Victoria developed a sore throat and high temperature.

"At the same time, several of their team including drivers, bodyguards and assistants fell ill - a couple of them very badly so.

"Victoria really panicked and made the whole family quarantine rigidly for more than two weeks.

"She was utterly petrified they might be superspreaders, and did all she could to minimise all future risk.

"Not only was she poorly in bed, she was also completely panicked. It was a rough few weeks."

The couple as they appeared on the One World: Together At Home Special to Celebrate COVID-19 Workers.



After making full recoveries, Posh and 45-year-old Becks checked in regularly with their team.

They are understood to have sent "care packages" to at least two staff members who were particularly badly affected.

The couple spent the entire summer holed up in their country manor - complete with swimming pool, football pitch and hot tub - and declined several party invites.

They later had swab and antibody tests before holidaying in Greece and Italy to ensure they were safe to travel.

The pair also cancelled middle son Romeo's planned 18th birthday last weekend over fears they would break social distancing rules.

Their nightmare Covid ordeal is believed to have begun on March 1, when Becks' Inter Miami side played their first game away at Los Angeles FC.

David cheered on the team, joined by celebrity chef pal Gordon Ramsay, and the Beckham clan, including Brooklyn's fiancee, billionaire heiress Nicola Peltz.

A few days later, on March 6, they celebrated Brooklyn's 21st with a lavish party in the Cotswolds.

The Beckhams have been vocal advocates for COVID safety.



The family then returned Stateside, this time to Miami.

David posted a photo of him showing them around the club's new stadium after their first home game got postponed because of coronavirus.

After lockdown kicked in back home, Posh and Becks became two of the first celebs to get behind the weekly Clap For Carers initiative.

They regularly posted photos and videos of them and the kids cheering on NHS workers.

Victoria made one of David, Romeo, Cruz, 14, and Harper, nine, "to thank the brave healthcare workers and brilliant NHS working tirelessly in the fight against COVID-19".

She spoke to two NHS teams on Instagram TV, writing: "We all need to do our part in staying home and helping these incredible workers and their colleagues on the front line."

The ex-Spice Girl-turned-fashion designer also donated 25 per cent of sales to food banks to help those hit hardest by the pandemic.

She said: "Words can't describe how thankful we all are for the bravery and hard work of everyone who is making significant sacrifices to keep us safe.

"We are in this together. We are committed to helping the most vulnerable people in our communities: the nurses and healthcare workers who are sacrificing their own health to treat and care for others; the teachers who are continuing to support their classrooms; mothers and children, many of whom are now at home, balancing full-time jobs and home schooling; and the elderly, who are at greatest health risk and unable to go out to shop for themselves."

Ex-England captain David also insisted his MLS side change the club logo of two intertwined herons to promote social distancing.

A source added: "David and Victoria have done their utmost during the pandemic to help others, and make up for travelling so early into the crisis."

A spokeswoman for David and Victoria declined to comment.

This story originally appeared on The Sun and is republished here with permission.

