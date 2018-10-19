Porters win hotel award with green effort

SUCCESS: Tony Gratton and Craig Hutchence holding an award for the Plainland Porters Hotel's green policy.

TAKING a green approach paid dividends for Porters Plainland Hotel last week, being named the Best Environmental Practice at the Queensland Hotel Association awards.

Their recycling, renewable energy use and water management saw the three-generation run hotel credited for their work towards the environment.

Hotel marketing manager Melissa Porter said they were delighted to be recognised for their environmental approach.

"We were actually finalists in five categories on the night and were very happy to take just the one gong,” Ms Porter said.

During the past year the hotel recycled an average of 1600 kilograms of glass, 60kg of cans, 288kg of plastic and 1110kg of cardboard and paper every month.

The hotel also has a solar unit which creates 10 per cent of the monthly electricity usage and a water treatment plant which recycles thousands of litres of water every day.

Ms Porter said the environmental award was dedicated to the hotel's maintenance team.

"They aren't the most visible team members, but without them the hotel would not run,” she said.

Eco-friendly practices are prioritised at the hotel, with environmental impact discussions assigned a permanent fixture at fortnightly meetings.

The Hotel of the Year went to Beach House Hotel at Hervey Bay. The majority of winners were from Brisbane, Sunshine Coast and Gold Coast areas.