Porters to cook up a storm ahead of international chefs day

COOKING UP A STORM: Paul Lochel, Jessie Manthey, Nikki Wilson, Cheryl Andrew, Brayden Zabel, Connar McKinney are just some of the talented chefs who work at Porters Motel, Plainland.

COOKING UP A STORM: Paul Lochel, Jessie Manthey, Nikki Wilson, Cheryl Andrew, Brayden Zabel, Connar McKinney are just some of the talented chefs who work at Porters Motel, Plainland.

BUSY times are ahead for the chefs from Porters Motel in Plainland, who will cater the Lockyer Valley Business, Training, and Apprenticeship Awards.

"For us, our team who work so hard every week, it's an extra busy week," motel marketing manager Mel Porter said.

"They'll be serving meals to between 250-300 people on both Friday and Saturday night here in the hotel, and then up at the business awards, the team - headed up by Paul - will also be serving around 420 meals at the Gatton Shire Hall," Ms Porter said.

Head chef Paul Lochel said: "I've been here about five months, since right at the end of April, just before Mother's Day.

"I was appointed into that role from previous experience, so I just took over from the previous head chef."

In his brief tenure, he said he had already seen customer demand increase.

"With the new function centre and motel, and extra dining space that they have now, we just seem to be doing more and more numbers every week, which is good," he said.

"Heading towards Christmas, it's just going to get busier and busier."

The business awards fall the day before International Chefs Day on Sunday.

Ms Porter said: "It's just timely that every year, International Chefs Day falls around the time when our team of chefs here are at their busiest.

"We'd like to give everyone the day off for International Chefs Day, but it absolutely will never happen, especially when it falls on a Sunday."

Mr Lochel said events such as International Chefs Day were integral to supporting those in the industry.

"I think these sorts of days are important to me to just acknowledge your peers, because it's a pretty hard industry at times," he said.

"People like to go out on weeknights and weekends, that's when the majority of people like to go out for dinner with their family and friends," Ms Porter added.

"It's taxing on the life of a chef, because they're always working when their family and friends are celebrating.

"They spend a fair bit of time away from home, working odd hours, in a hot kitchen."