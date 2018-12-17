Toddler drowns in backyard pool

A toddler has tragically drowned in a Port Stephens backyard swimming pool yesterday.

Police were called to a private residence on Sunday night around 6.40pm where they found a 19-month-old boy unconscious in the swimming pool.

The toddler was attended to by paramedics after ambulance services were called, who performed CPR, but he could not be resuscitated. Despite these efforts he tragically died at the home.

Port Stephens Police District are investigating the circumstances of the young boyâ€™s death and have established a crime scene.

Initial investigations have suggested there are no suspicious circumstances.

The coroner will prepare a full report on the tragic death.

CHILD DROWNING ON THE RISE

There were 29 drowning deaths of children between the ages of 0 to 4 between 1 July 2016 and 30 June 2017, according to the Royal Life Saving National Drowning Report.

This number was up from the previous year of 22 drownings in the same young age bracket, and 28 drownings the year before.

On December 1 two children were involved in near-drowning incidents in Queensland. The first incident happened in Dolphin Heads while the second happened in Springfield Circuit in the Orion Lagoon.

Happening within a ninety minute period, the near drownings meant both children had to be transported to hospital for treatment.

The two incidents marked the beginning of a harrowing period for parents across Australia, as young children in pools require constant monitoring.