Boys’ heartfelt act for bushfire victims

TWO enterprising young Port Douglas boys wanting to do their bit for the bushfire victims joined forces with local police to literally put the "aid" in "lemonade".

Will, 7, and Jack, 3, Reilly had been asking mum Larelle "how can we help" and after a bit of brainstorming decided to set up a roadside lemonade stand.

Two local police, Constables Matt Cornish and Hannah Mulholland, came across the boy's stand on Sunday, complete with table, umbrella and hand written signs, and sampled some of the produce.

Constable Matt Cornish visits Jack and Will Reilly's lemonade stand. Picture: Supplied

Constable Cornish said realising their wares needed to be shared and that location was key, they helped move the stand to the side of busy Port Douglas Rd under a shady palm tree.

Constables Matt Cornish and Hannah Mulholland enjoying a lemonade. Picture: Supplied

"We also decided this would also be the perfect place to set up a road side breath testing site," he said.

"The drivers were waved in for breath tests and license checks and once in the clear, they were greeted by young Jack, Will and their lemonade stand."

Drivers made their way over to the lemonade stand after passing through the police Random Breath Test site. Picture: Supplied

Constable Cornish said over the next 45 minutes, Jack and Will served up their sweet beverages to more than 50 thirsty drivers before their supply ran dry.

"Over this time, the boys managed to raise a total of $380 which they have pledged to donate to a charity of choice supporting the victims of the Australian Bush fires," he said.

Jack and Will Reilly serving drivers lemonade on the side of Port Douglas Rd. Picture: Supplied

"Throughout their careers, police often attend scenes of tragedy and horror, however, when the opportunity arises they love nothing more than to step outside the box and help the community in any way possible.

Jack and Will Reilly take a breather in the police car after a tough day of lemonade sales. Picture: Supplied

"With young kids such as Jack and Will taking part in such a selfless charitable act, it warms the heart and comforts us with confidence that the future generations are on the right track."