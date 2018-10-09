Porsche’s bold plan to trump Tesla

PORSCHE has detailed how it plans to catch Tesla - with a national fast charging network of its own.

The German brand is hoping to cover 80-90 per cent of Australia's population with its fast charging network, according to Porsche Australia head of product and smart mobility Ingo Appel.

Appel was speaking at the unveiling of the Mission E concept car display pop-up at Sydney's Barangaroo. The Mission E is the precursor to the Taycan production electric sports car due to arrive in Australia in 2020.

Porsche Mission E concept on display at Barangaroo.

The Taycan will have an 800-volt battery pack - compared to the industry standard 400-volt - which will be capable of charging 80 per cent of its battery in 15 minutes.

But to achieve to maximum charge speed a 350kW direct current (DC) charger is required.

Porsche is deciding whether to work with other car makers to build a 350kW fast charging network with a third party provider to service Australia's main highways.

"In regards to charging there is quite a bit of work to be done," says Appel.

"We are currently, together with other (brands), working on a third party provider solution here.

"We want to make sure with the launch of Taycan that our future customer has the possibility to drive from Melbourne up to Brisbane if they wish to do so," he says.

Porsche Australia will follow a similar route to its European parent, which has teamed up with several competitors including Mercedes-Benz, BMW and Audi and mainstream brands Ford and VW to build a network of 350kW fast chargers called Ionity across Europe.

"With launch of Taycan there will be a third party provider network of 350kW, so exactly the same charging capabilities as the Ionity network in Europe. Definitely along the east coast and a little bit in WA and hopefully up to Adelaide," says Appel.

Porsche Taycan will arrive in Australia in 2020.

The brand is considering whether to cover costs or charge customers to use the network. The maker may run a subsidised subscription service until the market matures.

Eventually Appel believes charging stations will work like service stations with customers paying as they go.

Porsche also confirmed several details of the Taycan earlier announced: a pair of motors will power all four wheels, the output of 440kW capable of propelling the Taycan from 0-100km/h in 3.5 seconds.

Inside the Taycan will only have one button - the starter - the rest of the controls will be fully digital.

The production version of the Taycan will be revealed next year before arriving in Australia in 2020.