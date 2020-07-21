Porsche seized as AFP arrest construction identity

EXCLUSIVE: Controversial Sydney construction figure George Alex and a number of alleged associates have been arrested in a series of dramatic dawn raids in Sydney and the Gold Coast.

Alex was arrested in Surfers Paradise this morning and taken to Southport Police Station as part of what Australian Federal Police have labelled a major "organised crime investigation".

Federal agents with sniffer dogs and members of the Police and Australian Financial Security Authority this morning entered a home in Earlwood linked to Alex. Underworld figure Pasquale Timothy Barbaro was shot dead outside the same home in 2016. The shooting had no connection to Alex.

Police raid the Earlwood property. Picture: John Grainger

They inspected a 2011 black Porsche Cayenne before towing it away from the Larkhaul Street property around 11am.

The Daily Telegraph understands the investigation is looking at possible tax evasion, money laundering and the practice of company phoenixing.

A number of arrests, other than Alex, took place this morning including alleged Sydney associates of Alex. No charges have been laid.

Curious neighbours gathered to discuss the raid.

Sydney construction figure George Alex. Picture: John Grainger

Connie, a neighbour who did not want her last name used, said she had known Alex and his three sisters since he was a child.

"I knew them all as kids. I've lived here for 40 years," she said.

"His father died a long time ago. He lives there with his mother, sister and her family."

She said she hadn't seen George for at least six months as he was living in Queensland.

Connie said she found the body of Sydney crime figure Pasquale Timothy Barbaro when he was shot in a car on the same Earlwood street in 2016.

AFP staff seized a Porsche during the raids. Picture John Grainger

"I didn't see anything - I just found a body. I'd heard shots - It was scary," she said.

Another neighbour, who did not want his name used, said former Ibrahim family bodyguard Semi Ngata, known as Tongan Sam, had been at the house over a period of about 10 months last year.

It is understood Mr Ngata was employed as a bodyguard by Alex, there is no suggestion of any wrongdoing by Mr Ngata.

But the neighbour said he did not want to speak about his relationship with Alex.

"You'd see him (Tongan Sam) in a long leather coat or down at the local cafe," he said.

"We all know them and they all know us."

Originally published as Porsche seized as AFP arrest construction identity George Alex