Freeway tragedy: Porsche driver faces stack of charges

Constable Glen Humphris, Senior Constable Kevin King, Leading Senior Constable Lynette Taylor and Constable Joshua Prestney were tragically killed on Wednesday evening. Picture: AAP Image/Supplied by Victoria Police.

Constable Glen Humphris, Senior Constable Kevin King, Leading Senior Constable Lynette Taylor and Constable Joshua Prestney were tragically killed on Wednesday evening. Picture: AAP Image/Supplied by Victoria Police.

Victoria Police have charged the man who allegedly fled the scene of a fatal crash that killed four police officers in Kew on Wednesday.

Richard Pusey, 41, is due to appear in Melbourne Magistrates Court on Friday facing a stack of charges including driving with speed, dangerous, reckless conduct endangering life and failing to remain after a drug test.

He will also face charges of failing to render assistance, failing to exchange detail, possessing drug of dependence, destruction of evidence and three counts of commit indictable offence while on bail, police said.

Victoria police allege the four officers had intercepted the man's Porsche on the Eastern Freeway when the collision occurred near Chandler Highway, just after 5:30pm on Wednesday.

On Thursday evening, Victoria Police Chief Commissioner Graham Ashton said the freeway's cameras and bodycam footage from the officers contains "quite illustrative" evidence of what happened.

"We've got a lot of evidence to piece together and while we currently don't know [what caused the crash], we will know before too much longer," he told A Current Affair.

Police have not yet spoken to the driver of the semi-trailer which crashed into the scene. Mohinder Singh Bajwa remains in hospital and is yet to be interviewed.

Richard Pusey is co-operating with police after fleeing the scene. Picture: AAP Image/Michael Dodge.

Police officers attend the aftermath of a collision near the Chandler Highway in the suburb of Kew in Melbourne. Picture: AAP Image/Scott Barbour

Victoria Police has urged people to honour the four officers killed by tying a blue ribbon outside their home.

Leading Senior Constable Lynette Taylor, Constable Glen Humphris, Senior Constable Kevin King and Constable Josh Prestney have been identified as the officers who died in the tragedy.

On Thursday night, Melbourne's most famous landmarks were bathed in blue light to mark their deaths. An in memoriam page set up by Victoria Police was flooded with tributes.

"To honour them, we're asking Victorians to turn the state blue. Tie a blue ribbon outside your home. It could be to the front door or gate, wherever it can be seen," the police force said on Twitter.

"It's a small gesture to show your support for the men & women who keep our communities safe every day.

Crown Towers and Crown Riverwalk are lit up blue to mark the deaths of four officers. Picture: Image/Supplied by Fiona Hamilton

Federation Square. Picture: AAP Image/Michael Dodge.

The Flinders Street Station Picture: AAP Image/Michael Dodge

To honour them, we’re asking Victorians to turn the state blue. Tie a blue ribbon outside your home. It could be to the front door or gate, wherever it can be seen.



It’s a small gesture to show your support for the men & women who keep our communities safe every day. 2/3 — Victoria Police (@VictoriaPolice) April 23, 2020

🎥 Hues of blues tonight captured by our Air Wing.



Thank you, Melbourne. 🙏



3/3 pic.twitter.com/0AeMkGPDAH — Victoria Police (@VictoriaPolice) April 23, 2020

The saddest of nights in Melbourne with buildings light blue for the fallen @VictoriaPolice . Our thoughts and hearts are with them, their families and all police who put themselves on the line to keep us safe. #VictoriaPolice pic.twitter.com/eLQDczaO4D — Nicholas Reece (@Nicholas_Reece) April 23, 2020

In honour of the sacrifice our police make every day. 💙 @VictoriaPolice pic.twitter.com/MenwdwxC3X — NGV (@NGVMelbourne) April 23, 2020

Three #VictoriaPolice officers pause, in honour of their fallen colleagues. A poignant, solemn tribute on a dreary night in Melbourne. City landmarks including Flinders St Station have been lit up in blue, out of respect for the 4 police killed in the tragic #EasternFreeway smash pic.twitter.com/QntxeV4pJ5 — Ben Kimber (@BenKs_World) April 23, 2020

Detectives are still investigating the tragic crash that led to the single biggest loss of lives in state history.

Commissioner Ashton said the semi trailer driven by Mr Bajwa "appears to have moved from one of the traffic lanes of the freeway into the emergency lane and travelled a short distance in the emergency lane at around 100km/h".

He said Mr Bajwa suffered a "medical episode", "which seemed to involve him blacking out".

"The investigation into the exact cause of the collision remains ongoing," the force said in a statement.

"Anyone who witnessed the incident or with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au."

Originally published as Porsche driver faces stack of charges