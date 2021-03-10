Porsche driver admits crash acts

The Porsche driver involved in the horrific Eastern Freeway crash that killed four police officers has admitted his disgusting acts in court.

Richard Pusey pleaded guilty in the County Court of Victoria on Wednesday to charges relating to the April crash, when a truck driver ploughed into four officers who had pulled Pusey over for speeding.

"Guilty," the 42-year-old told Judge Trevor Wraight on Wednesday morning when asked to enter his plea at an arraignment.

The charges include the rare charge of outraging public decency, brought because he filmed police officer Leading Senior Constable Lynette Taylor as she was dying.

He reportedly said "now you've f***ed my f***ing car" and "all I wanted to do was go home and have some sushi", and took two video recordings on his phone as the police officer took her final breaths.

Richard Pusey pleaded guilty to charges relating to the Eastern Freeway crash on Monday. Picture: Andrew Henshaw

The mortgage broker then left the scene with a witness.

He also pleaded guilty on Wednesday to possessing a drug of dependence and reckless conduct endangering serious injury.

Wearing a green prison jumper and a blue mask, he appeared over videolink from the Melbourne Remand Centre, where he remains in custody after his bail was revoked in December.

Leading Senior Constable Lynette Taylor and Constable Joshua Prestney were standing in the emergency lane after Richard Pusey was pulled over for speeding when they were hit by a truck. Picture: Supplied by Victoria Police

Constable Glen Humphris and Senior Constable Kevin King were killed in the Eastern Freeway crash on April 22, 2020. Picture: Supplied by Victoria Police

On April 22, 2020, Pusey was pulled over for speeding in his Porsche on the Eastern Freeway in Kew, in Melbourne's East.

Four police officers attended: Leading Senior Constable Lynette Taylor, First Constable Glen Humphris, Senior Constable Kevin King and Constable Josh Prestney.

The police officers were standing in the emergency lane while Pusey was urinating on an embankment away from the road.

About 5.35pm truck driver Mohinder Singh ploughed into the scene in a prime mover, killing the four officers.

Singh was on an ice bender, hadn't slept in days, and was hallucinating about a witch, he later told police.

Mortgage broker Richard Pusey was behind the wheel of the speeding Porsche which was pulled over by police prior to the deadly Kew crash. Picture: Supplied

The truck driver pleaded guilty on December to 10 charges, including four counts of culpable driving causing death, as well as drug trafficking and ammunition charges, and will be sentenced at a later date.

Connect Logistics boss Simiona Tuteru, who is accused of allowing Singh on the road despite his drug-affected state, is fighting four charges of manslaughter relating to the crash.

Pusey will next appear for a plea hearing in the County Court on March 31.

Emergency services work at the scene of the collision on the Eastern Freeway at Kew in Melbourne. Picture: AAP Image/Scott Barbour

More to come.

Originally published as Porsche driver admits crash acts