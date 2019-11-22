Menu
Teanna Trump has called out a mystery NBA star.
Porn star calls out NBA mystery man

by Jaclyn Hendricks
22nd Nov 2019 6:29 AM

Teanna Trump just put the Oklahoma City Thunder roster on notice.

The adult-film star alleged one of the NBA franchise's players owed her money in a since-deleted tweet.

"Your player needs to PAY ME what he owes me. @okcthunder," Trump wrote, according to a screenshot captured by SportsGossip.com.

There have been theories floating as to the identity of that player, but no confirmations.

This isn't the first time Trump has claimed to have had relations with an NBA player. In March, she said she had sex with an unidentified basketballer when she was a teenager.

"So the person that, like, got me, got me, got me into porn was a player," Trump previously shared on the No Jumper podcast.

"I was 16 years old - he hit me up on Instagram. We had pictures, we had videos of me and having sex with this man."

Trump later said the player "is good" where legalities are concerned, stating, "16 is (the) age of consent," in reference to Indiana laws.

 

Trump, currently 24, later told the player her actual age at the time.

"I told him a couple years ago. I was like, 'How old do you think I am?'" she recalled. "And he, like, said some dumb s***, like 26. I was like, 'No, and when I met you I was 16'."

This story first appeared on the New York Post and was reproduced with permission

