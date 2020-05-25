Pork prices plummet after COVID closures

THE black-listing of the Kilcoy abattoir by China, and their threat of tariffs on barley exports have left some in the meat and fodder industries on edge, but more local issues are hitting just as hard for some producers.

Father and son duo Tony and Peter Mula operate Medina Pastoral at Mount Tarampa, earning their income through a diverse range of agricultural activities.

Their piggery is their main money driver, but they also raise cattle, grow grain and hay, and perform contracting work, which has kept them busy while others have been relaxing during the lockdown.

“We’ve been making hay, harvesting grain, and working the ground, getting ready for the winter crop,” Tony said.

He said China’s actions and threats against Australian exports didn’t leave him feeling concerned, as there was plenty of demand in-country to compensate for the reduction in overseas sales.

“The embargo they’ve put on beef is something that’s been going on for a number of years. It hasn’t impacted us, and I don’t think it will impact our operations.”

In fact, another situation originating in China has had a positive influence on their business over the past few months.

“Our main income is pigs, and because of the problems that they’ve been having in China with the African swine fever, it’s been a bit of a godsend to us.”

Peter said it was circumstances happening closer to home that had brought their profits crashing down.

“The biggest impact we’ve had is from the domestic pork production being oversupplied,” he said.

“It’s because of the food service dropping out, and the restaurants closing down.”

In the last six to eight weeks, their prices have dropped by as much as $1.20 per kilo, according to Tony.

“On an 80kg pig, and 50 to 60 pigs a week, that gives you an idea of how much money we’ve lost,” he said.

“It adds up pretty quickly, and the grain price hasn’t dropped, feed price is still up there. It’s a battle at present.”

Peter said the maths of the price drops didn’t add up properly, and he believed traders were taking advantage of the crisis to push prices down.

“Everyone’s out to try to get product as cheap as possible, and there’s ways of doing it by manipulating the market,” he said.

“The figures have shown there’s a 25 per cent drop in restaurant trade, but there’s been a 26 per cent increase in fresh pork sales at the supermarkets and butcher shops.”

“Their argument that “because the restaurants are closed, that’s why we’ve gotta drop your price” is false, because the demand is still there,” Tony said.

“Instead of rearranging the way they do things, they just drop the price and force us to take the brunt of it all.”

