Menu
Login
The 2016 model Mitsubishi Triton.
The 2016 model Mitsubishi Triton. Joshua Dowling
News

Popular ute recalled due to side step issue

Grant Edwards
by
6th May 2019 3:46 PM

MITSUBISHI has recalled more than 13,000 dual cab utes due to a side steps defect.

The issued affects Mitsubishi Tritons model year 2016 sold between March 2, 2015, and May 26, 2017.

According to the recall notice issued by the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission, side step covers may fall off.

"The rivets for the side step cover may corrode and fracture, especially if usage involves exposure to salt or anti-freeze agent," the warning says.

"If all of the rivets fracture, side step covers may drop off the vehicle, which can create a hazard for other road users. In addition, the step may be difficult for vehicle occupants to use."

Mitsubishi Motors Australia will write to all owners to make them aware of the issue. Vehicles can be taken to any Mitsubishi dealership to have the defect fixed free of charge.

Owners can also phone Mitsubishi Motors Australia on 1800 931 811, their dealer on 1300 131 211 (Option 2, Option 2) or to fine one click here.

australian competition and consumer commission cars news editors picks mitsubishi mitsubishi triton recall
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Former councillor and community man dies aged 74

    Former councillor and community man dies aged 74

    News His presence in the community is undeniable, the houses along Hayes Street and the surrounding residences were built on his old farming property.

    • 6th May 2019 5:42 PM
    Hobby farmer almost loses all his sheep in a savage attack

    Hobby farmer almost loses all his sheep in a savage attack

    News Kevin Plumb is urging livestock owners in the region to be wary.

    • 6th May 2019 5:38 PM
    Police, paramedics called to crash in paddock

    Police, paramedics called to crash in paddock

    Breaking Female patient assessed following paddock crash

    Capturing light from dark skies

    Capturing light from dark skies

    News Artist travels to Lockyer Valley to photograph the night sky