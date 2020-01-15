Popular race day to offer $5000 prize cheque for athletes

GEE-UP: The Kilcoy Australia Day races will also feature a sprint for people, with a $5000 prize up for grabs.

GEE-UP: The Kilcoy Australia Day races will also feature a sprint for people, with a $5000 prize up for grabs.

A PROFESSIONAL footrace, which organisers hope will become the Stawell Gift of Queensland, will be run during an Australia Day race meeting with a “difference” at Kilcoy Race Club.

Club president Con Searle said the $5000 Kilcoy Gift – to be run over 120 metres just like the iconic race held annually in Victoria – would be a highlight of the meeting on Sunday, January 26.

“This will be the first time we’ve run the event, which we’re hoping will become Queensland’s very own Stawell race,” Mr Searle said.

Mr Searle said families would be well catered for at the Australia Day meeting, which also included Fashions on the Field.

“Children will be allowed in free, and families will be able to enjoy the three mini-trot races which will be run between the five gallop races for the serious punters,” he said.

“It really will be a jam-packed day, with the club fully utilising its new million dollar facilities. It will be a wonderful spectacle for patrons to watch from the new terrace on the track.”

The south east Queensland club has substantially upgraded its facilities and track after grants from the Somerset Council and state government.

Mr Searle said another boost for the Kilcoy Club – known as the Moonee Valley of the north – had been its ability to access treated water to help combat the drought.

“We’re allocated 140,000 litres of treated water daily and, even through the drought of recent months, the Kilcoy track has remained nice and green,” Mr Searle said.

“We’ll be looking our best on Australia Day, so make sure you come along for some great family fun when the gates open at 10.30am.”

For more inquiries contact admin@kilcoyraceclub.com.au or Jenny Searle on 0417 607 969.