Popular petition fails to spare much-loved flame tree

NO SHADE: Bec Johnston is disappointed at the state of Laidley Village Mall after the 35-year-old flame tree was removed from the site last month. Ebony Graveur

UPROAR ensued last month after signs appeared in Laidley Village Mall warning residents a beloved flame tree would be removed by Lockyer Valley Regional Council.

A petition urging the tree be spared accumulated more than 350 signatures from community members and garnered attention from Save the Bees Australia.

In spite of the support, the Illawara flame tree, estimated by locals to be well over 35 years old, was removed last month.

The area where the tree provided shade is currently bare and many residents are wondering what will become of the mall.

Mayor Tanya Milligan said the tree's removal was due to its potential to cause significant and costly damage.

"Council is currently designing an integrated shade solution to be constructed in various parts of the mall over the coming years,” Cr Milligan said.

"Due to a long history of vandalism of plants in the Laidley Mall, council is not currently looking at replacing the tree with other plants.”

Petition writer and local business owner Bec Johnston said the tree was gone but the petition was still attracting new signatures.

"I'm very disappointed because it feels like it's fallen on deaf ears,” Ms Johnston said.

"And the removal has actually made the ground even more uneven because of poor pavement and levelling.

"I watch people, mainly older people, walking through there and they're losing their balance; it's made it worse.”

Ms Johnston said a number of people had expressed concerns for the future of the mall as well as fondness for the tree itself.

She said that apart from the tree there was no source of shade in the mall and no other plants.

"I'm seeing older people sitting on the seat, mid-morning and just getting full sun,” she said. "You've basically got one seat that's under cover and the rest are out in the full sun.”

Ms Johnston said she hoped shade cloths could be installed as well as a garden.

"They've got those massive pots in the mall that are completely empty - there's not one bit of green here now,” she said.

"All we're looking at is a bunch of pavement and buildings. So why can't they put in some shrubbery or something small that can be maintained?”

Bella Hazard, who has worked at Laidley Dental Surgery for the past year, was disappointed the tree had been removed but said she understood why it had to be done.

"I had noticed people - mainly older people - tripping over the roots,” she said.

She said she hoped the space where the tree was could be replaced with a bird bath to save the mall from looking bare.

When he saw the petition on Facebook, Save the Bees Australia founder Simon Mulvany said he not only signed the petition but shared it to his 80,000 followers on Facebook.

He said he wanted to see a native Australian tree planted in place of the flame tree.