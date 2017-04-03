Popular open day is back with family fun

STOCKING UP: Ashley Cooper and Doris Cottone are preparing for Cottone's Discount Feed Shed open day.

A FAMILY fun day as well as a chance to meet with suppliers will be on offer at Cottone's Discount Feed Shed on Thursday.

The annual open day first kicked off about five years ago, but after missing 2016, owner Doris Cottone said many customers had requested the return of the popular event.

With representatives from 18 different suppliers, and many children's activities on offer, it's a morning for the whole family.

"It's about giving back to the community and it gives a chance for all our customers to discuss first hand their needs with the sales representatives,” Mrs Cottone said.

There will be plenty of information on offer with representatives specialising in horses, dogs, feeds, poultry, fencing and soil support.

Children can enjoy free jumping castles and face painting as well as popcorn and give-aways. The River 949 crew will also be there.

Manager Ashley Cooper said it would be a fantastic way of filling in the school holidays for the children.

"The Lockyer Valley Riding for Disabled will be putting on a fundraiser sausage sizzle,” he said.

"And it's an opportunity to meet with our suppliers directly and get their input and advice.”

International Animal Health will be there and will have a years pass for two people to the theme parks on the Gold Coast.

Cottone's Cafe Restaurant and Bar is offering a lucky door prize.

Open Day Details

WHAT: Cottone's Discount Feed Shed open day

WHEN: Thursday, April 6

Starting at 8am until 1pm

WHERE: 21 Cumners Road, Gatton

CHECK: Facebook for more special offers