Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Food & Entertainment

Popular Noosa restaurant to close its doors

by Anooska Tucker-Evans
7th Oct 2020 7:36 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

AWARD-winning chef Alanna Sapwell will close the doors on her three-month pop-up restaurant Esmay in Noosa on October 11, wrapping up a hugely successful first foray into owning her own eatery.

Where you can find top chef's new food

Popular brewery's huge expansion

The riverfront restaurant, which took the space of Danielle Gjestland's acclaimed Wasabi, was booked out weeks in advance throughout its short run, with diners coming from across the state to try the former Arc Dining chef's food.

With less than a week to go there are just a few tables left, but - in a nice show of support - her final service is almost booked out with mostly former Arc staff.

"It'll be a nice end to the Noosa chapter," she said.

Sapwell said she planned to take some time off before deciding on her next move, with a restaurant in Brisbane still the end goal.

"I'd love to end up in Brisbane - there's a lot of work to be done to get to that point," she said.

Chef Alanna Sapwell will be taking some off after closing Esmay. Picture: Brad Fleet
Chef Alanna Sapwell will be taking some off after closing Esmay. Picture: Brad Fleet

Meanwhile, Gjestland is still trying to sell the Noosa restaurant site, with plans to move to Japan for her husband's work.

 

 

 

 

Originally published as Popular Noosa restaurant to close its doors

More Stories

business closure closing noosa restaurant

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Porsche driver cops big fine for high-range speeding

        Premium Content Porsche driver cops big fine for high-range speeding

        Crime TWO High Range speedsters were among 12 drivers caught above the speed limit during the long weekend

        PHOTOS: Young Hawks learn vital lessons during COVID season

        Premium Content PHOTOS: Young Hawks learn vital lessons during COVID season

        News A STRONG crowd has turned out for the Gatton Hawks’ one-and-only home game of the...

        No new cases as Premier pleads ‘let me get on with job’

        Premium Content No new cases as Premier pleads ‘let me get on with job’

        News Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk reveals no new cases of COVID-19 as election campaign...

        Three cannabis plants destroyed following Laidley drug raid

        Premium Content Three cannabis plants destroyed following Laidley drug raid

        Crime A LAIDLEY Heights woman planted the seeds, tending to them daily, in a bid to...