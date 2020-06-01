Popular meals keep Somerset’s lucky jackpot tavern afloat

FOOD UP: Brisbane Valley Tavern owner Nikki Amante said the food was the tavern’s crowd pleaser. Photo: Nathan Greaves

FOOD UP: Brisbane Valley Tavern owner Nikki Amante said the food was the tavern’s crowd pleaser. Photo: Nathan Greaves

FROM midday today, bars are back on the menu.

Though licensed venues were allowed to open for business from May 15, restrictions on capacity and a ban on bars and gaming meant many of the region’s businesses kept their doors closed.

For the Brisbane Valley Tavern, Fernvale, today’s changes mean they can now accommodate up to 20 customers at a time for a meal or drinks.

The tavern made a name for itself after punters scored the grand jackpot on 10 separate occasions during the past year.

READ MORE: Lucky tavern hits tenth jackpot in a year

But anyone looking to try their luck at the pokies machine in the hopes of becoming the tavern’s 11th jackpot winner will have to wait.

Owner Nikki Amante said gaming would stay off the table for now, but food and drinks service would continue for lunches and dinners.

“I’ve had people call to ask if the gaming was on and I’ve had to say no – we have no TAB, no Keno, nothing,” she said.

“It’s affected us but we have opened for the patrons.”

READ MORE: How punters are pocketing thousands in Fernvale

She said the government’s decision to keep gaming restricted didn’t appear to make sense but said the food was the tavern’s main selling point.

“There are people who just come in to play the pokie machines but we do have a lot of people ordering takeaways and deliveries,” she said.

“The food is definitely more popular.”

On July 14, stage three of the Queensland Government’s road map to easing restrictions is set to take effect and will allow gaming.

READ MORE: WINNER: Popular tavern notches up eighth pokie jackpot

“That will make the patrons happier so that will be good,” Ms Amante said.

Further cementing its “lucky” reputation, the tavern introduced a home delivery service just before the coronavirus hit the country.

“I had wanted to do it for a while so we started it and then COVID hit.”

Restrictions eased at noon today as part of stage two of the Queensland Government’s road map to easing restrictions.

Read more stories by Ebony Graveur.