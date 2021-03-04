Popular Lockyer business to take over Staging Post cafe

A well-known established Lockyer Valley business will bring the Staging Post Cafe back to life, following almost a year of closure.

The Lockyer Valley Function Centre and cafe is prepping for business again, after Council recently awarded the tender of the facility to a local supplier.

With decades of outstanding catering experience under their belt, Lockyer Valley’s own Colonial Catering was awarded the lease.

Lockyer Valley Mayor, Councillor Tanya Milligan said having the cafe and Function Centre back up and running was a massive win for the community, providing significant local benefit.

“Colonial Catering is a locally owned and operated business, with more than 25 years’ experience in the catering industry,” Cr Milligan said.

“Their broad scope of skills, coupled with their intricate local knowledge means they will be able to continue providing the high-quality food and functions our community has grown to know and love at this facility.”

Complimenting their quality home-style food with country hospitality, husband and wife duo Fiona and David Smith said they were excited to be able to hit the ground running.

“Colonial Catering has been embedded in the heart of the Lockyer Valley for many years now and was a way for our family to combine our shared passion of food,” Fiona said.

“The appointment of this tender will allow us to elevate our services and expand our footprint and we are excited to be working with Council to transition into the facility in coming months.

“Family is at the core of our business, and we want to re-establish a place for the community to come together, recharge, host a function, enjoy one another’s company, indulge in quality food and simply feel at ease.”

Lockyer Valley Cultural Centre, home to the Staging Post Cafe, Queensland Transport Museum, Gatton Library and Lockyer Valley Art Gallery. Picture: Dominic Elsome

The reactivation of the Function Centre will help to raise the profile of the Lockyer Valley region through tourism opportunities, and the financial benefits of it will be felt by many local businesses.

“Colonial Catering has well established relationships with local businesses who will have the opportunity to offer their goods and services through events, functions and daily meals,” Cr Milligan said.

“Whether that be our local farmers who provide fresh produce, our butchers who supply meat or the businesses who benefit from tourists staying and shopping local – there is the potential for some really positive financial ripple effects.”

The return of the mouth-watering aromas previously flowing throughout the facility have been long awaited, after Council made the difficult decision to cease operating the Staging Post cafe and Lockyer Valley Cultural Centre in May last year.

“The initial closure of the Centre was a result of COVID-19 implications, and this temporary shutdown lent its hand to Council reassessing the most appropriate options for the financial viability and ongoing management of the facilities,” Cr Milligan said.

“It allowed us to explore opportunities that would better support residents and provide opportunity for businesses like Colonial Catering to diversify and expand their services.

“Council is strongly committed to supporting local businesses through its procurement processes and aims to award contracts to local suppliers wherever possible.”

Council’s procurement policy carries heavier weighting for local suppliers to ensure they get the best opportunity to secure contracts within a fair and equitable framework.