Popular local markets to resume this weekend

THE Mulgowie and Gatton markets will hold their first events for the year this weekend, as the Lockyer Valley community is set to embrace local stalls more than ever in 2021.

The usual fresh local produce and homemade treats will again be on offer as well as collectables, arts and crafts, books and lots of other goodies set among the community landscapes.

After COVID restrictions were lifted in June, locals flocked to markets across the valley and embraced the local community atmosphere at levels not seen in years.

The inaugural Gatton Village Markets was held in October and has gained in popularity ever since.

Lockyer MP Jim McDonald said he was thrilled with the community’s support of the event that showcased and supported local growers and creators.

The Mulgowie Markets will be held on Saturday, January 2 between 8am to 11am at the Mulgowie Hall Grounds.

The Gatton Village Markets will be held on Sunday, January 3 between 7am to 1pm at the Gatton District Historical Village, Lake Apex.

Read more stories by Hugh Suffell.