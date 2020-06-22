Popular convoy cancelled for truckie commemoration

LOOKING TO NEXT YEAR: Lights on the Hill is the annual truckies' convoy for lost mates. Picture: Explore magazine.

LOOKING TO NEXT YEAR: Lights on the Hill is the annual truckies' convoy for lost mates. Picture: Explore magazine.

THE sight of a colossal convoy of trucks rolling down the highway has become a familiar one to Gatton residents every October, but this year’s event has become the latest casualty of coronavirus.

The Lights on the Hill Truck and Coach Drivers’ Memorial holds a service each year to commemorate those who’ve lost their lives while working in the transport industry.

While this year’s service will still go ahead, the convoy of trucks that usually drives through in support of the service will not be able to make the drive this year.

READ MORE: Heavy hearts as truckies reflect on fallen

The decision was announced on Friday by the Lights on the Hill team.

“The committee did not make this decision lightly, but we feel the safety and wellbeing of you all, our vendors, entertainment personnel, volunteers and the transport industry as a whole, is of the utmost importance to us,” the statement read.

“The ongoing uncertainties of government restrictions regarding large events, and the impending lifting of various restrictions has played a major role in us making this disheartening decision.”

The convoy would normally begin arriving at the Gatton Showgrounds on the Saturday morning before the Sunday service, with stalls and live entertainment contributing to the celebration.

Though the celebration can’t go ahead this year, the Lights on the Hill team is already calling for suggestions to improve upon the convoy event next year.

“With this being said, the convoy will be back in 2021, and we will do our best to make it the best one yet. Let us know your ideas for the 2021 convoy to make that happen,” the statement read.

READ MORE: Truck convoy descends on Lockyer Valley town

Questions were raised as to whether trucks could still do a loop of the memorial, or just in town, but the idea was shut down due to the costs involved.

“We thought about that too, but unfortunately just the convoy section from both ends to Gatton costs over $20,000 to run,” the team said.

The memorial service is planned to take place on Sunday, October 4, where new names will be added to the monument.

Those who have a friend or loved one whose name they wish to see included are asked to email lightsonthehill@live.com.au

Further information about the service will become available closer to the date.

IN MEMORY: The Lights on the Hill memorial was officially opened on October 8, 2005.

Officially opened on October 8, 2005, the Lights on the Hill memorial at Lake Apex, Gatton, is named for a song by Slim Dusty and Joy McKean, who were patrons of the site.

The memorial bears the names of truck, coach, and other drivers in the transport industry who have died while working, with new names being added to the monument during the annual services.

The memorial is open to the public, and can be visited at any time.

For more information, check out the website or their Facebook Page.

More stories by Nathan Greaves.