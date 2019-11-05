Poppies bloom in time for Remembrance Day

Delma Tessmer and Pauline Hennessy are selling poppies and other memorabilia ahead of Remembrance Day, raising funds for the Laidley RSL.

PASSERS-BY at the IGA Shopping Centre in Gatton this week might notice a small stall piled high with flowers, coins, badges, and other memorabilia nestled near one of the exits.

Delma Tessmer and Pauline Hennessy are volunteers from the Laidley RSL, raising funds and awareness ahead of Remembrance Day on Monday.

“We do this every year,” Delma said.

“This time we’re trying to raise some funds for the new building we have opening February 29 next year.”

She said the crocheted poppies were extremely popular.

“We have a lovely lady who hand-makes these for us,” she said.

“We always sell a lot of them, because they’re all unique.”

Show your support for the RSL and past servicemen by swinging by the stall and purchasing a poppy.

The ladies will be selling poppies and memorabilia each day this week.