Pool season almost upon us as temperatures soar

IF THE heat has caught you off guard, you're no doubt looking for ways to escape.

Gatton Swim Club is holding its sign-on day on September 16 from 5.30pm, giving all ages and most skill levels the chance to sign up to the club for the new season.

The season, which begins on Monday, October 7 at 5.45pm at the Lockyer Valley Acquatic Centre, will run until April next year and give members the chance to focus on improving their personal bests.

Gatton Swimming Club Vice President Liam Monaghan said the club was run separately to the swim squad, with the squad focussing more on coaching.

Club nights will take place every Monday night from 5.30pm and will allow swimmers to compete in a race-like format where, instead of competing against one another, they're working on their personal bests.

"It is technically a race but you'll have boys and girls and all ages all mixed together - it's all about improving your time,” Monaghan said.

"You're chasing PBs so you might come fourth overall technically but the person who touched the wall first might not have a swum a PB and you might have.”

Mr Monaghan said squad training could complement swimmers' club membership.

"Just ask questions and we'll point you in the right direction to get your kids involved in the squad training which will improve your abilities, times and fitness,” he said.