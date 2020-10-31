‘Polls can be wrong’: Volunteers share their election views

THERE'S been a steady stream of voters at the Kingaroy State High School polling station this morning.

With ECQ data revealing just under half of Nanango voters were still to cast their vote today, an electoral worker told the South Burnett Times about 400 votes had been cast just at the high school before 12pm.

Party volunteers outside the station also said they had been surprised by the steady stream of voters coming through the doors.

Greens volunteer Emily Grace said she hadn't expected the numbers of voters still coming to cast their votes on the day.

"I heard 70 per cent of people (had already voted), so this is probably more than what I expected," Ms Grace said.

"There's still people coming out today … more than what I thought."

Greens volunteer Emily George at the Kingaroy State High School polling station.

Ms Grace has been volunteering for the Greens party for five years now, and said she was surprised both by the number of voters who appeared to still be making up their minds heading into the voting booths - but also by the positive interactions she was having with voters.

"Obviously this is not a hugely Greens sort of area per se … (But) I've noticed that there seems to be a bit more warming towards the Greens ... more people coming to approach me," she said.

Five candidates are running in the seat of Nanango, including incumbent MP and leader of the opposition Deb Frecklington.

Ms Frecklington holds the seat with a margin of more than 13 per cent, and is unlikely to face a genuine challenge at the polls today.

Her more difficult battle will likely be claiming government, with an election-eve Newspoll showing Labor holding a small two-party-preferred lead over the LNP, 51.5 per cent to 48.5 per cent.

Mrs Frecklington spent the morning hitting the hustings in Townsville, including a break with tradition to vote for her electorate of Nanango more than 1300km from it.

Despite the polls boding ill for the LNP's chances, volunteers on the ground in Nanango say their not giving up yet.

Volunteer, and Mrs Frecklington's sister, Jackie Allery said confidence was still high among supporters.

"We are confident that Deb might be our new premier," Ms Allery said.

LNP volunteers at the Kingaroy State High School polling station.

She wasn't putting much stock in the polls showing Labor inching ahead either.

"Polls can be wrong. The federal poll was wrong," she said.

"I think there's probably a lot of those marginal seats up north that they'll probably win."

Polls are open until 6pm - you can find out where in the Nanango electorate you can vote here.