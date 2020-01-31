POLL: Would a lifetime registration make you desex your dog?

Would you be in favour for a life-time registration of dogs, if they're microchipped and desexed?

Would you be in favour for a life-time registration of dogs, if they're microchipped and desexed?

SINCE the Somerset Regional Council's dog inspect program began, council staff have found nearly 1000 unregistered dogs across the region.

Both Lockyer and Somerset councils are strict on the registration of animals, with various fees in place depending if your animal is desexed or not.

But a south-west Queensland adopted an initiative to boost the number of responsible pet owners by offering a life-time registration of an animal for those who are microchipped and desexed.

Murweh Shire Council, that covers Charleville, Augathella and Morven, charges just $24 for the lifetime of the animal provided they're microchipped and desexed.

If our local councils offered a similar program, would you take up the offer?

Have your say in our weekly reader poll below. The results will be published in the next edition of the Gatton Star.