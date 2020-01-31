Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Would you be in favour for a life-time registration of dogs, if they're microchipped and desexed?
Would you be in favour for a life-time registration of dogs, if they're microchipped and desexed?
Opinion

POLL: Would a lifetime registration make you desex your dog?

Ali Kuchel
by
31st Jan 2020 4:00 PM

SINCE the Somerset Regional Council's dog inspect program began, council staff have found nearly 1000 unregistered dogs across the region.

Both Lockyer and Somerset councils are strict on the registration of animals, with various fees in place depending if your animal is desexed or not.

But a south-west Queensland adopted an initiative to boost the number of responsible pet owners by offering a life-time registration of an animal for those who are microchipped and desexed.

Murweh Shire Council, that covers Charleville, Augathella and Morven, charges just $24 for the lifetime of the animal provided they're microchipped and desexed.

If our local councils offered a similar program, would you take up the offer?

Have your say in our weekly reader poll below. The results will be published in the next edition of the Gatton Star.

Reader poll

Should councils offer a life-term registration for desexed and microchipped dogs?

View Results
animals dog registration local council
Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Police raid homes linked to Connor Horan’s babysitter

        premium_icon Police raid homes linked to Connor Horan’s babysitter

        Crime Three crime scenes have been established after police launched raids on homes and a car linked to the babysitter of two-year-old Connor Horan who died in 2018.

        Full steam ahead for regional passenger rail

        premium_icon Full steam ahead for regional passenger rail

        News Mayors join forces in push for passenger rail link.

        ROAD WORKS: The 10 most costly roads in the Somerset

        premium_icon ROAD WORKS: The 10 most costly roads in the Somerset

        News All but one of these roads are gravel in the list of costly roads

        Senate Inquiry hears Inland Rail route is not set in stone

        premium_icon Senate Inquiry hears Inland Rail route is not set in stone

        News Inland Rail project route could change if necessary, ARTC says