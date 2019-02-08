POLL: Should drought funding be more accessible?

WHILE Townsville and out west to Julia Creek and Winton have been ravished with extensive rainfall, farmers in the Lockyer and Somerset are preying for rain.

The good news is there is funding assistance for drought declared regions and farms, however many farmers report it is difficult to obtain.

Do you think funding should be made more accessible for our farmers so they can continue to produce Australia's food sources during tough times.

