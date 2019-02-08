Menu
POLL: Should drought funding be more accessible?

Ali Kuchel
by
8th Feb 2019 3:45 PM

WHILE Townsville and out west to Julia Creek and Winton have been ravished with extensive rainfall, farmers in the Lockyer and Somerset are preying for rain.

The good news is there is funding assistance for drought declared regions and farms, however many farmers report it is difficult to obtain.

Do you think funding should be made more accessible for our farmers so they can continue to produce Australia's food sources during tough times.

Vote in our weekly reader poll. Results will be published in the next edition of the Gatton Star on page 8.

Gatton Star

