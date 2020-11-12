Poll reveals who Queenslanders want our border to open to

A poll has shown major support towards which state should be let in first to Queensland.

Queenslanders have had their say on the state's latest border dispute, with nearly 70 per cent saying we shouldn't open to Victoria before Greater Sydney.

The results come from an online Courier-Mail readers' poll in light of comments made yesterday by NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian who would be 'mortified' if Sydney came second to Victoria.

Racking up just over 5000 votes in 24 hours, reader's opinions seem pretty clear on who we should be opening too first, with 69 per cent opting for Queensland to be open to Greater Sydney first.

Many reader comments along with the article share the same sentiment, with many believing Anastasia Palaszczuk is being "political" with the state's borders.

"It is always Political with our useless Queensland Government." One reader, Barbra wrote.

"Why won't the Qld Premier and CHO release the medical advice they have been relying on?" another reader, Fred said.

Others in the Sydney camp also think NSW have been able to maintain a "sensible approach" to the virus in the state.

Queenslanders voicing their opinions come after Premier Berejiklian slammed QLD’s potential border decision.

"She has a point. NSW seem to have got the balance right. They've effectively managed the virus without destroying jobs." Ross wrote.

Meanwhile only 31 per cent think we should be opening up to Victoria before Sydney, with those trusting the leadership and medical advice of Premier Palaszczuk that prevented a second wave for the state.

"It wasn't Qld who got a second wave so I know who I would rather have as my leader!" Karen said.

"She (Gladys) is in no position to lecture anyone about their COVID management given what's happened in NSW." Reader Ivan wrote.

Reader’s opinions seem pretty clear on who we should be opening too first, with 69% opting for Queensland to be open to Greater Sydney first. Picture: NIGEL HALLETT

The polls results also come as The Editor of the Courier-Mail this morning agreed with the NSW Premier in saying that politics should never get in the way of public health, but to expect change from the QLD Premier would be "pure fantasy".

