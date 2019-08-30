POLL: Is there too much emphasis on NAPLAN?

NAPLAN: The testing is a national requirement for grades three, five, seven, and nine.

NAPLAN: The testing is a national requirement for grades three, five, seven, and nine. Maddelin McCosker

NAPLAN results are out, providing schools a chance to rank themselves against each other and identify areas for improvement - or celebrate.

LOWOOD State School is one of the star performers in this year's NAPLAN results with the school identified as the most improved school in the state.

Deputy Principal Wendy Deverell said she was "absolutely elated" by the result.

"Our teachers and our students have worked particularly hard to improve our academic outcome so it's a credit to everybody at the school and the effort they've put into teaching and learning," Ms Deverell said.

Have your say in our weekly reader poll by casting your vote here: