Menu
Login
NAPLAN: The testing is a national requirement for grades three, five, seven, and nine.
NAPLAN: The testing is a national requirement for grades three, five, seven, and nine. Maddelin McCosker
News

POLL: Is there too much emphasis on NAPLAN?

Ali Kuchel
by
30th Aug 2019 3:53 PM

NAPLAN results are out, providing schools a chance to rank themselves against each other and identify areas for improvement - or celebrate.

LOWOOD State School is one of the star performers in this year's NAPLAN results with the school identified as the most improved school in the state.

Deputy Principal Wendy Deverell said she was "absolutely elated" by the result.

"Our teachers and our students have worked particularly hard to improve our academic outcome so it's a credit to everybody at the school and the effort they've put into teaching and learning," Ms Deverell said.

Have your say in our weekly reader poll by casting your vote here:

Reader poll

Is there too much emphasis placed on NAPLAN?

View Results
Gatton Star

Top Stories

    Soccer clubs ready for battle of the Valley

    Soccer clubs ready for battle of the Valley

    News The battle of the Valley will rock Laidley next month, as the Laidley Lions and Gatton Redbacks men's teams go head-to-head for the first time in several years

    OPINION: where is our aid during the drought?

    OPINION: where is our aid during the drought?

    Opinion Perhaps it's time Australia got behind its prime economy

    Think you could beat your dad at golf?

    Think you could beat your dad at golf?

    News It's kids versus dads at golf

    Fundraiser to support family of 'perfect' Gatton dad

    Fundraiser to support family of 'perfect' Gatton dad

    News A night to remember a "perfect human being”