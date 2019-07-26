POLL: Is it fair for council to charge farms for muddy roads

MUDDY ROADS: Lockyer Valley Regional Council will begin fining farms that don't clean up mud they leave on public roads.

MUDDY ROADS: Lockyer Valley Regional Council will begin fining farms that don't clean up mud they leave on public roads. Brenda Strong

MUD-TRAILING farmers have been put on notice by Lockyer Valley Regional Council - clean up, or pay up.

Councillors voted on Wednesday to introduce a 'Mud on Roads Enforcement Process', which would allow the council to send the bill to farmers to cover the costs of cleaning mud off the roads if the farms didn't do it themselves.

They would also cop a fine.

The council said it would only target a "minority" of farms, and was to ensure public safety on the roads.

But the announcement generated heated debates on social media.

Many described the decision as a "money-grab" while others defended council and claimed other industries like construction already had to operate in a similar situation.

