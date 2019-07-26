Menu
MUDDY ROADS: Lockyer Valley Regional Council will begin fining farms that don't clean up mud they leave on public roads.
POLL: Is it fair for council to charge farms for muddy roads

Dominic Elsome
26th Jul 2019 5:05 PM

MUD-TRAILING farmers have been put on notice by Lockyer Valley Regional Council - clean up, or pay up.

Councillors voted on Wednesday to introduce a 'Mud on Roads Enforcement Process', which would allow the council to send the bill to farmers to cover the costs of cleaning mud off the roads if the farms didn't do it themselves.

They would also cop a fine.

The council said it would only target a "minority" of farms, and was to ensure public safety on the roads.

But the announcement generated heated debates on social media.

Many described the decision as a "money-grab" while others defended council and claimed other industries like construction already had to operate in a similar situation.

What do you think? Is it fair to charge farms for clean-up costs and fine them if they don't clean up mud they leave on roads?

Vote in our poll below:

Is it fair for council to charge farms the clean-up cost and fine them for not removing mud from public roads?

