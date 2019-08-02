Menu
News

POLL: Do you use electronic books, or prefer the real deal?

Dominic Elsome
by
2nd Aug 2019 4:00 PM

SITTING down with a cup of tea or coffee and settling in with a good book was once a favourite past time of many.

Now, many are swapping the books for tablets and e-readers.

Somerset council recently reported library visitor numbers have decreased since last year.

Physical attendance numbers at Somerset library branches for the 2018/19 financial year were 97,942, which is a step down from 103,783 in the 2017/18 period.

While visitor numbers have taken a hit, this doesn't mean that people aren't reading, as the council report also mentions the increasing popularity of the digital library branch, which offers customers 24/7 access to online content.

What about you? Would you swap you paper-back for an electronic book reader, or do you prefer holding a physical book in your hands?

Vote in our weekly poll below:

Reader poll

Would you read a book on an e-reader rather than a physical copy?

Top Stories

