Are people panic buying?
POLL: Are too many people panic buying with Caronavirus?

Ali Kuchel
by
6th Mar 2020 4:00 PM

SUPERMARKET shelves have been stripped bare of toilet paper in panic buying by Australian consumers.

The Lockyer Valley has also caught the panic buying craze, with supermarkets struggling to keep up with demands.

Some major supermarkets have implemented quality controls, allowing a maximum of four toilet paper packets per person.

READ MORE: Loo paper shortages as Lockyer cracks under virus panic

The Gatton Star would like to know, do you think too many people are panic buying in the height of the Coronavirus outbreak?

Cast your vote below. The results will be published in the next edition of the Gatton Star.

Reader poll

Do you think too many people are panic buying in the wake of the Coronavirus?

