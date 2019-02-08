Left-wing ‘spitter’ gets huge public purse

Nicky Minus was awarded the grant for literature in October of last year by the Australia Council for the Arts.

Nicky Minus was awarded the grant for literature in October of last year by the Australia Council for the Arts.

AN ACTIVIST who spat on a council administrator during a protest has been awarded a large taxpayer funded grant to produce her political comic book art.

Nicky Minus gathered media attention when shocking photos surfaced of her spitting on Inner West Council administrator Richard Pearson at a protest at a council meeting in 2016.

She was there with others to contest inner west council mergers and the rollout of Sydney's WestConnex motorway. Ms Minus was charged with offensive behaviour for spitting on the government employee and given a good behaviour bond.

Ms Minus is being strongly backed by the Australia Council for the Arts in pursuit of her "freedom of artistic expression", with the government body granting the artist $30,000 in October last year.

Ms Minus' comic book art is deeply political in tone, and some of her recent posts on social media have taken aim at Australian politicians. Other pieces take issue with low wages, discrimination, trans rights and sexism.

The Australia Council has defended the grant, saying Minus is a political activist entitled to ‘freedom of expression’.

"Nicky Minus was awarded a literature grant in our recent funding round," said ­Brianna Roberts, a spokeswoman from the Australia Council for the Arts.

"Applications are assessed on merit and there will always be differences of views regarding which ­applications are supported.

"Grants are assessed by an arms-length panel of expert peers, according to published criteria."

The Australia Council for the Arts declined to comment on whether they knew about Ms Minus' guilty plea from 2016, according to The Daily Telegraph.

Ms Minus, who was 26 at the time of the offence, pleaded guilty at Newtown Local Court to spitting on council worker, Richard Pearson, during the heated protest. She told police she was not aware that spitting was an offence.

Magistrate Clare Farnan sentenced Ms Minus to an 18 month good behaviour bond.

Minus' portrait of the former Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull.