Cop investigated over verbal abuse
Crime

‘You’re on my f***ing list’: Probe after cop’s outburst

by Tracey Ferrier
16th Jul 2018 1:14 PM

A QUEENSLAND police officer is being investigated over a furious, expletive-laden exchange between himself and a woman.

St George woman Samantha Edwards has shared a video of a local policeman on Facebook, accusing the officer of verbally abusing her when he came to her home.

Ms Edwards can be heard swearing at the officer, who becomes enraged at her language, and screams back: "Now you're on my f***ing list. If your name comes up one more time I'm going to drag you through the f***ing mud."

