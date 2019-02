POLICE at Toogoolawah station are reminding drivers to think of others when parking their vehicles.

Police said several recent complaints indicated people were continuing to commit parking offences.

A spokesperson from the station said drivers should already be aware of previously mentioned rules, such as not parking where a yellow line was present, not parking over fire hydrants, or within three metres of a post box.

"It is an offence to leave your vehicle running, just to keep the air-conditioning going while you run into the shop,” the spokesperson said.

"Further to this, it is important we do not give offenders any opportunity to commit offences. You may not know but some insurance companies will not pay compensation on stolen vehicles if you leave vehicles unsecured and running.”

The spokesperson said it was also an offence for a driver to fail to remove the ignition key without someone older than 16 years remaining in the vehicle.

"Again you may not leave you vehicle running with your children in it, unless one of the children present is over 16. This is for safety reasons for both your children and persons around your vehicle, should an incident occur,” the spokesperson said.

Police remind drivers that parking in a bay that is too small and parking in more than the minimum number of bays required are both offences that attract fines from $52.