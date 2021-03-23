Police urge caution as landslide blocks major Plainland road

Police are urging motorists to drive with caution after a landslide blocked a major Lockyer Valley road in the vicinity of Hooper Drive on Tuesday morning.

A spokeswoman from Queensland Police said police were called to Laidley-Plainland Road at Plainland just before 8am after an “embankment slid onto the road” blocking traffic.

Laidley Police Officer-in-Charge Senior Sergeant Regan Draheim said police were directing traffic at the scene with the road down to one lane before council officers arrived to clean up the mess.

“Council has requested earth moving equipment to assist. This equipment arrived at approximately 9.45am” Senior Sergeant Draheim said.



Police are appealing to motorists to make better decisions on our roads and remain at home where possible.

The road has since been opened to traffic, but there is still some mud and debris on the road.

You can keep up to date with all the local road closures by following our free list.