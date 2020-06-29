Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
LOOK OUT: All Dalby units are currently on the look out for a black Mazda 3 hatchback. Pic: Supplied
LOOK OUT: All Dalby units are currently on the look out for a black Mazda 3 hatchback. Pic: Supplied
News

Police units sent to track down Warrego Hwy drug driver

Peta McEachern
29th Jun 2020 12:47 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE are on the lookout for a potentially heavily drug affected driver on the Warrego Hwy.

It is understood the female driver is travelling from Tara to Forrest Hill, Laidley.

All Dalby units have been dispatched to search for a black Mazda 3 hatchback and Newscorp understands police hold fears the female driver is heavily affected by amphetamines.

Earlier today about 11.50am, Tara police received CCTV footage of the woman at a Tara address where she appears to be extremely affected the dangerous drug.

More to come…

drug driver queensland police servce warrego highway

Just In

    Aussie wages $32,000 worse off

    Aussie wages $32,000 worse off
    • 29th Jun 2020 12:22 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Frosty start after coldest week of year

        premium_icon Frosty start after coldest week of year

        News Temperatures have hovered around zero in parts of southern Queensland this morning, but there is some relief in sight.

        IN COURT: 40 people appearing in Gatton court today

        premium_icon IN COURT: 40 people appearing in Gatton court today

        Crime Every week the Gatton Star publishes a full list of those due in court.

        Council begins ordering farms to clean up their act on roads

        premium_icon Council begins ordering farms to clean up their act on roads

        Council News After a new policy came into effect, a regional council has begun ordering farms to...

        Fines put on hold during COVID-19 pandemic

        premium_icon Fines put on hold during COVID-19 pandemic

        News SPER halts fine collection notices in response to coronavirus