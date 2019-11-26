Menu
The police union will be driving this mobile billboard around state parliament today.
Police union to lobby govt with mobile billboard

by Brianna Travers
26th Nov 2019 8:35 AM
THE police union will step up their fight for a "fair and reasonable" pay rise today by driving a mobile billboard around state parliament.

The billboard says: "Police have to fight for their lives, they shouldn't have to fight the government for a pay rise as well".

Talks between the union and the state government have broken down, with the union saying the government will not budge on its 2 per cent cap on annual wage rises.

They instead want a 4 per cent pay rise.

It comes as the Herald Sun revealed the powerful union will launch widespread industrial action next month unless it improves its "outrageously offensive" pay offer.

Police Association secretary Wayne Gatt today said the current enterprise agreement expires on Saturday night and he was keen to get the deal sorted.

"Our members are very, very concerned they only have a couple days left on the current enterprise agreement and we have not received a wage offer from the state government," he told the Herald Sun.

"It is now the eleventh hour.

"This is really worrying for police and PSOs across the state. From their perspective it is deeply concerning.

"All they want is a fair deal, keeping Victorians safe."

Voting commenced yesterday to approve action including writing messages on police cars, stopping handing out speeding fines and campaigning at railway stations.

The union has 17,200 members who will cast their votes this week.

"This is a cheap distraction for us, we simply want our police and PSOs to settle these wage

negotiations and get on with their jobs, which is keeping Victorians safe 24/7 in the toughest policing environment we have had." Sergeant Gatt said.

"Police are fighting for their lives, we have been dragged to a fight, kicking and screaming.

"The message is pretty clear, police don't want to fight. Support the people who are supporting the community. Dan Andrews, help us settle this."

The state government has been contacted for comment.

brianna.travers@news.com.au

