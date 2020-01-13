Menu
The pilot of an ultralight plane that crashed at Westbrook yesterday sustained minor injuries.
Police uncover fresh details about Westbrook plane crash

Michael Nolan
24th Jul 2020 8:24 AM
FRESH details have emerged about the moments that led to a 2-seater, ultralight plane crashing near the Westbrook Tavern.

Toowoomba Sergeant Mick Loveday said police attended the scene shortly have the male pilot crash landed in a paddock off Toowoomba-Athol Rd, about 4.50pm yesterday.

"The plane had been flown from Dirranbandi to Westbrook and it would appear that the pilot lost control when it landed," he said.

Sgt Loveday said the initial reports suggested the plane flipped after it touched down.

"There were only minor injuries to the pilot," Sgt Loveday said.

The matter was referred the Civil Aviation Safety Authority.

