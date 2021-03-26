Police to hunt back roads in search of Easter offenders

Laidley police Senior constable Kieran Moloney, with Ariel and Zahlia Meharg, and constbale Bianca Kennedy, turing routine patrols ahead of Easter. PHOTO: Ali Kuchel

Drivers thinking of taking back roads to avoid drug and alcohol tests will get a surprise this Easter – and not the chocolate variety.

The Laidley community can expect to see an increased police presence on main roads and backstreets from Thursday, as Easter and school holidays begin.

The message from Laidley’s officer in charge senior sergeant Regan Draheim is to expect police “anywhere at any time”.

“We know people will take back roads to try avoid police – well target those overnight as well as during the day,” he said.

“Not only will we be targeting traffic offences, but also any criminal offences to make sure offenders are prosecuted appropriately.”

Laidley police get into the Easter spirit during routine patrols. PHOTO: Ali Kuchel

The fatal five – seatbelts, inattention, speeding, drug driving, fatigue – will be the priority for police between April 1 and April 18.

“We’ll obviously be using a high-visibility police presence on the highways and roads,” senior sergeant Draheim said.

“Road safety is everyone’s responsibility and it starts with individuals. Every decision a driver makes behind the wheel counts.”

Despite 2020 impacted by coronavirus, police still issued 30 infringement notices and charged a driver who was speeding 40km/h above the speed limit on the Warrego highway at Hatton Vale.

Laidley police busted one drink driver and attended a traffic crash at Kensington Grove.

Laidley police constable Bianca Kennedy prepares for increased activity during the 2021 Easter period. PHOTO: Ali Kuchel

Senior sergeant Draheim was expecting more cars on the road this Easter with relaxed coronavirus restrictions and better weather.

“I think people will be making the most that the coronavirus restrictions have eased to a certain extent,” he said.

“They will be looking to catch up with family that they couldn’t catch up with this time last year.”

He said the mini bus and car crash on Friday last week at Glenore Grove was a timely reminder of what could happen on the road.