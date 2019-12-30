Police to be out in force on New Year’s Eve

POLICE have increased their frontline presence to avoid any serious incidents dampening end-of-year celebrations for young families and party goers.

Around 300 extra police will tomorrow form part of specialist operation Romeo Masterpoints, ensuring residents around the Brisbane CBD, South Bank, Kangaroo Point and Fortitude Valley can see the new year in safely.

Detective Superintendent Tony Fleming, Crime Co-ordinator for Brisbane region and the Commander of the New Year's Eve operation, said the main threat comes in the form of alcohol- and drug-fuelled incidents.

Police arrest a male in Brisbane’s Fortitude Valley. Picture: Peter Wallis

"What we are most concerned about is people who are affected by alcohol and drugs and not respectful of other people's situations," Det Supt Fleming said.

"It only takes a few to cause an upset for everyone else so they're the ones we will focus on." An intelligence report carried out by specialist police ahead of tomorrow's events showed there was no increased risk of security or terrorism threats, as the terrorism threat level remains at "probable" across the country.

However, Det Supt Fleming said police are obviously alert of the possible threat around the New Year period, and reminded the public to do their part in ensuring the safety of the broader community.

Routine stop by Queensland Police. Picture: Alix Sweeney

"We do ask people to report suspicious behaviour as we much prefer to prevent things before they escalate," he said.

South Bank Parklands has a no alcohol and no glass policy from 9am tomorrow, while Victoria Bridge will be closed from 3pm as up to 100,000 revellers flock to the city areas ahead of the two fireworks events.

As new statistics by the RACQ reveal 27 pedestrians have died in Queensland on New Year's Eve since 2013 due to alcohol related incidents, the warning to revellers is to take extra care near roads.

"This New Year's Eve, we're reminding party-goers not to mix alcohol with making risky decisions as a pedestrian," RACQ's Head of Technical and Safety Policy Steve Spalding said.

"Most people consider walking a safe alternative to getting home after having a night out, but it's still incredibly dangerous.

"Alcohol impairs your decision-making skills, balance, co-ordination and reaction time and you need all of those things to cross the road safely."

Pedestrians are advised to take extra care on near roads on New Year’s Eve, as alcohol could increase risk of accidents. Picture: Supplied.

Det Supt Fleming said being cautious and ensuring the security and safety of friends and loved ones is the best way to avoid any serious incidents on New Year's Eve.

"Those planning to have a big one, make sure you look after each other because it's much easier to have your friend pull you back from doing something silly before it escalates and (police) have to get involved," Det Supt Fleming said.

"It's nights like tomorrow night that you think about one punch can kill and the tragedy of someone who falls over and bangs their head from an alcohol induced incident.

"We want people to come in, feel safe and have a good time."