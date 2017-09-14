Police target drug crime during Laidley raids

A "considerably large” amount of methylamphetamine has been seized by police following a series of raids in Laidley.

On August 30, detectives from Gatton CIB, Laidley and the Lockyer Valley Crime Car performed six search warrants in the Laidley area which resulted in five people being charged with a total of 16 drug offences. Among these, a 46-year-old male was allegedly caught at a Laidley property with 6.5 grams of methylamphetamine.

He was charged with trafficking of a dangerous drug and other drug related offences and will appear in the Gatton Magistrates Court on October 16.

Laidley's Senior Sergeant Matt Howard said it was unusual for police to discover amounts of methylamphetamine that size in the area.

"It was a considerably large amount, it's good to get it off the streets,” he said.

"Police will continue to target drug offenders in the Lockyer Valley, so for people involved with drugs be warned.

"Police rely on communication from the public in the fight against drugs, so if you know anything please work with us to help to put an end to it. Rewards can also be offered which may encourage people to 'dob in a druggie.”

Anyone with information about persons either possessing or supplying dangerous drugs are encouraged to call crime stoppers anonymously on 1800333000.