Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Police investigations are underway following the discovery of a body near a tennis complex.
Police investigations are underway following the discovery of a body near a tennis complex.
Crime

Police swarm on tennis courts after body found

by Kara Sonter
23rd May 2020 10:04 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE investigations are underway next to a tennis complex this morning following the discovery of a body.

The investigation is underway next to the tennis courts on Boundary St, Redland Bay.

It is believed police have been there from at least 8.30am.

It is believed the death was not suspicious however police investigations are continuing.

The area is close to a popular walking route for locals and backs onto a nearby creek.

Originally published as Police swarm on tennis courts after body found

body police

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Have your say: 4 local projects you can have an influence on

        premium_icon Have your say: 4 local projects you can have an influence on

        Community There are a range of projects and plans looking for participants to say their piece.

        READER POLL: Should we wave goodbye to the handshake?

        READER POLL: Should we wave goodbye to the handshake?

        Opinion Have your say in our weekly reader poll

        Club’s handyman welding, fixing machinery for love not money

        premium_icon Club’s handyman welding, fixing machinery for love not money

        Community Spending a couple hours a day fixing equipment or mowing grass beats sitting at...

        Rainfall brings reprieve for hay, fodder demands

        premium_icon Rainfall brings reprieve for hay, fodder demands

        Rural Recent rainfall has brought with it a welcome dip in demand for hay and fodder...