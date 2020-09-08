Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Police are awaiting the results of a blood test to determine whether the driver was intoxicated at the time of the crash.
Police are awaiting the results of a blood test to determine whether the driver was intoxicated at the time of the crash.
News

Police await blood test results after single-vehicle crash

Ebony Graveur
, ebony.graveur@gattonstar.com.au
8th Sep 2020 1:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

THE Forensic Crash Unit is investigating whether alcohol was involved in a single-vehicle crash at Fernvale on Saturday night.

Two women were in the car when it crashed on Fairneyview Fernvale Road at 11.53pm.

At impact, the 22-year-old passenger from Glamorganvale was thrown from the vehicle, smashing through the windscreen.

READ MORE: Two teens injured in late night rollover

Lowood Police Acting Officer-in-charge Senior Sergeant James Bromley said police arrived on scene to find the 21-year-old driver standing outside the vehicle.

"The driver showed signs of indicia, of being affected by either a drug or alcohol," Snr Sgt Bromley said.

LOCAL NEWS: Lakeside love letter lands Lockyer lovebird in hot water

In hospital, her blood-alcohol level was tested.

"We are awaiting the results of the blood to come back before we look at investigating further," he said.

Both women were taken to the Princess Alexandra Hospital.

The passenger suffered serious head injuries and is in a serious but stable condition.

 

Read more news by Ebony Graveur.

car crash fernvale car crash lowood police station somerset car crash
Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Overseas traveller named as Qld’s latest COVID case

        Premium Content Overseas traveller named as Qld’s latest COVID case

        News Queensland has recorded one new case of COVID-19 overnight – a woman in her late 20s who tested positive in hotel quarantine, having recently returned from overseas.

        Lakeside love letter lands Lockyer lovebird in hot water

        Premium Content Lakeside love letter lands Lockyer lovebird in hot water

        Crime When questioned by police, a Gatton woman said her creation was “an expression of...

        Pregnant mum uses friend as decoy, robs bottle-o

        Premium Content Pregnant mum uses friend as decoy, robs bottle-o

        Crime A Lockyer Valley woman has used her male friend as a decoy

        Staggering impact Toowoomba Bypass had in first year

        Premium Content Staggering impact Toowoomba Bypass had in first year

        Motoring The Toowoomba Bypass opened one year ago today