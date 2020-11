Police issued a warning to a man walking along a Plainland road with a gel blaster on Sunday night.

A MAN walking along a Lockyer Valley road with what appeared to be a firearm last night was found to be in possession of a gel blaster.

He was seen walking along Laidley Plainland Rd in Plainland on Sunday night.

The man was stopped by police near Beckey Rd about 8pm.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said the man was issued with a warning.

